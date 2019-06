Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawi start switch #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location SoCal Age 49 Posts 1,148 Kawi start switch I need a kawi switch for my SXR. I donít care if I have to splice the ends or not. Thanks

IMG_5019.jpg





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 517 Re: Kawi start switch For $60 buy the black vertical ones off ebay or I have a spare in the garage. Chop the end off and roll with it.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



I have one for ya, $20 shipped.

