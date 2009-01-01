Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 1100 STX dies at idle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Orlando Posts 12 97 1100 STX dies at idle Hey guys, so I purchased a double trailer with what was essentially 2 free jet skis on top of them. The Kawasaki has decent compression (105-110 on the three cylinders, where 120 is stock), I did a 40:1 premix solution, and the spark plugs are new. So basically the issue I am having is when I start it up with the choke fully out I put it in real quick where one of two things happen: either it bogs down and dies in a couple of seconds or the RPM increases dramatically and it doesn't bog down and die (well I don't leave it on at that high cause I am afraid of overheating it). So what do you guys think? I have never messed with carbs in my life, is it that? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

