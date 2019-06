Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: OEM SXR 800 Chamber #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2003 Location Huntington Beach Posts 69 OEM SXR 800 Chamber I only need the exhaust chamber but will take complete if available.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Last edited by squidlid; Today at 08:13 PM . Wanted: Job that involves riding, surfing, or sleeping. #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 517 Re: OEM SXR 800 Chamber Have an oem setup. Mesage me.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,673 Blog Entries 1 Re: OEM SXR 800 Chamber Me too... "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine #4 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,705 Re: OEM SXR 800 Chamber Have a loose chamber. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules