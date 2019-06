Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 Tigershark 770L #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location NC Posts 49 1998 Tigershark 770L My front hatch broke at the hinge. Anyone else have trouble with this? How can I repair it? Attached Images 0E3E0BC6-56C1-417B-AB54-6E4CD98B1C66.jpeg (2.28 MB, 7 views) 1998 TS770L #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 294 Re: 1998 Tigershark 770L I can honestly say I never have and I've owned 16 sharks over the years. I vaguely remember seeing some of the final year skis with broken hatch levers but never snapped off like your. Only way to fix it is replace it. And remember these suckers are all over 20 years old now.. be gentle with them, they are OLD. Own:

98' TS1000R

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed.

97' Daytona 1000 sold

