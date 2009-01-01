Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vx110 - fxho swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Location Colombia Age 31 Posts 1 Vx110 - fxho swap Hey there! First post!



last week I was with some friends doing a long river-to-sea trip (~300 miles) and my VX110 seemed to run too hot and messed up the head gasket. The Ski was towed for the last 30 miles and sea water got into the cylinders from the blown head gasket.

Seems I need new pistons, rings and valves. From reading on the forum and cross comparing PN, seems that buying some FXHO parts should net 140-160hp... Been reading a lot about engine swaps to older skis and rebuilds using parts, but none that keep the VX main block and add the HO parts.



This is what I think should do the trick from the HO parts

1. Pistons rods

2. Throttle bodies

3. ECU

4. cluster

5. Engine wiring harness.



Head is exactly the same (same PN) and the other difference I can see is the exhaust.. but not sure how much difference will the 4-2-1 design should make from the log type in the VX... could "port" the VXs because the FXs is routed differently anyway due to the different hull.



What do you guys think? im very motivated, because parts of ebay can be sourced relatively cheap, about ~1K in total



Last edited by danielescobarg; Today at 07:26 PM .

