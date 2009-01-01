Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Gtx Rfi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location WI Posts 1 2002 Gtx Rfi Hey folks, have a 2002 seedoo Gtx Rfi was running good, getting her ready for summer. Needed battery and eventually a rectifier . Quick fired it up to check voltage. Running good All is good, it dies. Cranks over, wont fire,checked fuses, has spark , DESS key 2 beeps fuel pump runs 1-2 seconds,hit start cranks over no fire. Changed MPEM and ECU with matching key. Changed coil. Same thing, cranks great no fire . 150 lbs compression both cylinders , Hate to keep being a parts changer,thankfully had some money for this thing. What am I missing folks?? Low fuel pressure? Crank position sensor? Do not have access to a Candoo system, or See doo programmer. Any help would be greatly appreciated! Grandkids want to ride on the 4th 😔 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

