Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 slt 780 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Canada Age 33 Posts 1 1996 slt 780 Hey guys I just picked up a 1996 SLT 780, it runs good starts right up I was just curious as to what I should see for top end speed and RPM I took it out and with just me on it(185lbs) it would only do about 36mph(on the MFD), I kind of expected a higher speed out of this unit as it came with the tow point to tow tubes. Does this seem right? I didn't see what the rpm was but I plan to take it out again in a day or two and will check that then.



Sent from my SM-N960W using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules