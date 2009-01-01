Hey guys I just picked up a 1996 SLT 780, it runs good starts right up I was just curious as to what I should see for top end speed and RPM I took it out and with just me on it(185lbs) it would only do about 36mph(on the MFD), I kind of expected a higher speed out of this unit as it came with the tow point to tow tubes. Does this seem right? I didn't see what the rpm was but I plan to take it out again in a day or two and will check that then.

