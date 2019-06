Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 951 thermo sensor switch? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2008 Location SoCal Age 47 Posts 386 951 thermo sensor switch? In the manual i see 2 temp switches. One is a Thermo sensor switch, and the other is a water temp sensor? Is the Thermo sensor switch used overheat? If so, what is the Water Temp sensor used for?



#2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 39 Posts 963 Re: 951 thermo sensor switch? The Water temp sensor(located next to the jet pump nozzle on the ride plate) measures the temperature of the body of water you are playing in. The Thermo sensor only sends a signal to the MPEM to tell the beeper to sound off alerting you of an engine temp overheat.

