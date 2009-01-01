Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Tucson, AZ Age 28 Posts 5 550 Parts Have some 440/550 stuff I need to get rid of

Parts are in great shape text 5203955060 for pics

Prices do not include shipping





RC520 Single 44mm intake manifold with SBN44 and K&N filter $275

Supertrapp $125

Coffman 550 Full Pipe $175

JS550 Ebox like new $150

Skat 17 440 pump $50

OEM 440 pump $75

Skat 16 440 pump $50

Ocean Pro Quick Turn adapter $50

Ocean Pro Exhaust Conversion Kit (block off plate and exhaust outlet) $75

Ocean Pro 550SX quick turn plate $100

JS550 pump with stainless impeller in excellent shape $150

Mariner Ride Plate $75

Ocean Pro 440/550 exhaust chamber (replaces lower half of 440 and pre 86 550 OEM exhaust) $100

OEM starter works perfectly $75

Aluminum 440 cylinders $50

OEM 550 piston port heads in great shape $50 each

Complete 550SX pump (needs new bearings were removed for sand blasting) $100

Bread Box exhaust complete $75

Ocean Pro finned ride plate $75

OEM 550 cylinder $75

440/550 piston port cases sand blasted $50

Goki Starters $50

Engine Mounts complete set $50



Willing to trade for

RC520 Dual 38mm intake manifold

Red-E made 38mm carbs

Interested in 440 Skat 17. Would like to see pics.



