Thread: 550 Parts

  Today, 02:08 PM #1
    550Nut
    550Nut is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Tucson, AZ
    Age
    28
    Posts
    5

    550 Parts

    Have some 440/550 stuff I need to get rid of
    Parts are in great shape text 5203955060 for pics
    Prices do not include shipping


    RC520 Single 44mm intake manifold with SBN44 and K&N filter $275
    Supertrapp $125
    Coffman 550 Full Pipe $175
    JS550 Ebox like new $150
    Skat 17 440 pump $50
    OEM 440 pump $75
    Skat 16 440 pump $50
    Ocean Pro Quick Turn adapter $50
    Ocean Pro Exhaust Conversion Kit (block off plate and exhaust outlet) $75
    Ocean Pro 550SX quick turn plate $100
    JS550 pump with stainless impeller in excellent shape $150
    Mariner Ride Plate $75
    Ocean Pro 440/550 exhaust chamber (replaces lower half of 440 and pre 86 550 OEM exhaust) $100
    OEM starter works perfectly $75
    Aluminum 440 cylinders $50
    OEM 550 piston port heads in great shape $50 each
    Complete 550SX pump (needs new bearings were removed for sand blasting) $100
    Bread Box exhaust complete $75
    Ocean Pro finned ride plate $75
    OEM 550 cylinder $75
    440/550 piston port cases sand blasted $50
    Goki Starters $50
    Engine Mounts complete set $50

    Willing to trade for
    RC520 Dual 38mm intake manifold
    Red-E made 38mm carbs
    Westcoast billet couplers
  Today, 02:36 PM #2
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is offline
    PWCToday Guru 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    34
    Posts
    388

    Re: 550 Parts

    Interested in 440 Skat 17. Would like to see pics.

    Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk
