Thread: 550 Parts

550 Parts
Have some 440/550 stuff I need to get rid of
Parts are in great shape text 5203955060 for pics
Prices do not include shipping
RC520 Single 44mm intake manifold with SBN44 and K&N filter $275
Supertrapp $125
Coffman 550 Full Pipe $175
JS550 Ebox like new $150
Skat 17 440 pump $50
OEM 440 pump $75
Skat 16 440 pump $50
Ocean Pro Quick Turn adapter $50
Ocean Pro Exhaust Conversion Kit (block off plate and exhaust outlet) $75
Ocean Pro 550SX quick turn plate $100
JS550 pump with stainless impeller in excellent shape $150
Mariner Ride Plate $75
Ocean Pro 440/550 exhaust chamber (replaces lower half of 440 and pre 86 550 OEM exhaust) $100
OEM starter works perfectly $75
Aluminum 440 cylinders $50
OEM 550 piston port heads in great shape $50 each
Complete 550SX pump (needs new bearings were removed for sand blasting) $100
Bread Box exhaust complete $75
Ocean Pro finned ride plate $75
OEM 550 cylinder $75
440/550 piston port cases sand blasted $50
Goki Starters $50
Engine Mounts complete set $50
Willing to trade for
RC520 Dual 38mm intake manifold
Red-E made 38mm carbs
Westcoast billet couplers
PWCToday Guru
Re: 550 Parts
Interested in 440 Skat 17. Would like to see pics.
