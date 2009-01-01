Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 GTX help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location ONTARIO Age 32 Posts 2 1996 GTX help Hello everyone I need some help with my new to me ski.



I recently purchased a 1996 GTX off a widow it's been sitting in her garage for almost 20 years. Apparently it died out on the water and her late husband looked at it but never fixed it then passed away



I bought it for next to nothing as i had no idea what was wrong with it.

Put a new battery in it and i had no power to anything so i did some digging and found the front electrical box all dissembled and the mpem melted appearing as if it was on fire at some point.



I have since ordered a aftermarket mpem. And should receive it in the next few days. What should i check before installing it? I don't want to fry the new part as well.



Thanks #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 39 Posts 963 Re: 1996 GTX help DOWNLOAD A FREE MANUAL...DO IT!!! (Sticky at the top of the this forum)



Do not plug new MPEM into harness until ALL wires can be checked for continuity. Did your new MPEM come with a DESS key already programmed to it? Look for melted insulation, blown fuses, bent pins in connectors. PICTURES OF THE DAMAGED MPEM WOULD REALLY HELP!! Was this ski only used in fresh or salt water?



To check if the engine is worth salvaging:



1. Remove spark plugs.



2. Remove PTO plastic cover at the rear of the engine and verify that engine can be rotated by hand by rotating the PTO. Make sure it turns smoothly several rotations before attemping to hook up power.



3. Remove the top of the rear electrical box and inspect the wiring, especially the thick cables for the starter solenoid. Verify solid connections of the battery cables to the engine block, starter, and starter solenoid.



I have already verified the engine turns over and has good compression.



The rear electrical box looks good other then i did find a blown fuse 15 amp if i recall but figured it has something to do with the mpem burning up



The ski has only ever seen fresh water.



