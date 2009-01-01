 Kawasaki X-2
Thread: Kawasaki X-2

  Today, 11:41 AM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5,074

    Kawasaki X-2

    Thinking about selling my X-2

    - 750 small pin
    - ADA head
    - SBN44
    - R&D intake manifold
    - 750 R&D pipe and manifold (2" stinger)
    - 750 electronics
    - Lightened flywheel w/ drilled hub
    - Rad Dudes dual bilge bracket (has only 1 pump though and stock siphon still)
    - '94/'95 stock waterbox, has foam, box is not drilled
    - Rad Dudes 2" exhaust outlet
    - Stainless fuel pickups
    - Surf brace
    - UMI steering stem
    - ODI bars/grips
    - finger throttle
    - Rotary bilge switch
    - RCJS intake grate
    - stock 1.5"chop/D-cut rideplate
    - 1.5" hull chop
    - New 10/16 hooker impeller
    - 1" pump spacer
    - Largely bored reduction nozzle
    - NOS PJS rip turn steering nozzle
    - Dual cooled
    - 2 extra hood air intakes added
    - Brand new Hydroturf
    - Trim cable deleted/removed

    I am sure that there are some things missing. Great ski, just want to focus on my others.

    Asking $3400.00 or best offer and no I am not parting it.
  Today, 11:50 AM #2
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is online now
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,390

    Re: Kawasaki X-2

    heh! if you ever part it....wow I want some of those parts!
  Today, 01:36 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,288

    Re: Kawasaki X-2

    Nice build up. Any pics to share?

    Which R&D pipe is it?
  Today, 03:25 PM #4
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5,074

    Re: Kawasaki X-2

    I will get pictures this evening.

