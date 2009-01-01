Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawasaki X-2 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,074 Kawasaki X-2 Thinking about selling my X-2



- 750 small pin

- ADA head

- SBN44

- R&D intake manifold

- 750 R&D pipe and manifold (2" stinger)

- 750 electronics

- Lightened flywheel w/ drilled hub

- Rad Dudes dual bilge bracket (has only 1 pump though and stock siphon still)

- '94/'95 stock waterbox, has foam, box is not drilled

- Rad Dudes 2" exhaust outlet

- Stainless fuel pickups

- Surf brace

- UMI steering stem

- ODI bars/grips

- finger throttle

- Rotary bilge switch

- RCJS intake grate

- stock 1.5"chop/D-cut rideplate

- 1.5" hull chop

- New 10/16 hooker impeller

- 1" pump spacer

- Largely bored reduction nozzle

- NOS PJS rip turn steering nozzle

- Dual cooled

- 2 extra hood air intakes added

- Brand new Hydroturf

- Trim cable deleted/removed



I am sure that there are some things missing. Great ski, just want to focus on my others.



Asking $3400.00 or best offer and no I am not parting it. Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 11:43 AM .

#2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,390 Re: Kawasaki X-2 heh! if you ever part it....wow I want some of those parts! #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,288 Re: Kawasaki X-2 Nice build up. Any pics to share?



Which R&D pipe is it? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,074 Re: Kawasaki X-2 I will get pictures this evening.

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules