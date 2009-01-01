Thread: Kawasaki X-2

|
Kawasaki X-2
Thinking about selling my X-2
- 750 small pin
- ADA head
- SBN44
- R&D intake manifold
- 750 R&D pipe and manifold (2" stinger)
- 750 electronics
- Lightened flywheel w/ drilled hub
- Rad Dudes dual bilge bracket (has only 1 pump though and stock siphon still)
- '94/'95 stock waterbox, has foam, box is not drilled
- Rad Dudes 2" exhaust outlet
- Stainless fuel pickups
- Surf brace
- UMI steering stem
- ODI bars/grips
- finger throttle
- Rotary bilge switch
- RCJS intake grate
- stock 1.5"chop/D-cut rideplate
- 1.5" hull chop
- New 10/16 hooker impeller
- 1" pump spacer
- Largely bored reduction nozzle
- NOS PJS rip turn steering nozzle
- Dual cooled
- 2 extra hood air intakes added
- Brand new Hydroturf
- Trim cable deleted/removed
I am sure that there are some things missing. Great ski, just want to focus on my others.
Asking $3400.00 or best offer and no I am not parting it.
Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 11:43 AM.
Re: Kawasaki X-2
heh! if you ever part it....wow I want some of those parts!
Re: Kawasaki X-2
Nice build up. Any pics to share?
Which R&D pipe is it?
Re: Kawasaki X-2
I will get pictures this evening.
