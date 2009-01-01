|
I dream skis
750 engine and lots of parts
Help me out! I'm needing to sell of these parts to hopefully fund my pursuit of getting an SXR 800 this year.
Everything will be shipped from Neche, ND (prices in USD) and will be shipped out on July 1-3. It's a bit of a process to get to the post office for me so the more things I have to mail out, the better!
750 small pin. Even compression (154 psi). Came out of a running ski and sat on my shelf. Comes as pictured.
$585 shipped
engine.jpg
Clean set of carbs. Came off running ski. Will need rebuild
$100 shipped
carbs.jpg
Intake and single carb. Comes with a bag of carb parts (not pictured)
$70 shipped
parts carb.jpg
R&D dual carb intake manifold
$75 shipped
rd intake.jpg
750 stator (ohm tested blue/green 505, red/purple 330, brown/brown 2)
$70 shipped
750 stator.jpg
750 stator (ohm tested blue/green 509, red/purple 405, brown/brown 2)
$80 shipped
750 stator 2.jpg
Air filter
$35 shipped
filter.jpg
Flywheel
$45 shipped
flywheel.jpg
Finger throttle
$35 shipped
finger.jpg
Small pin cases
$120 shipped
good cases.jpg
Scored cases (no cracks or holes)
$100 shipped
bad cases.jpg
750 pump. Spins smoothly
$100 shipped
750 pump.jpg
Air filter
$40 shipped
air filter.jpg
No stamp SP cylinders (needs bore/hone)
$80 shipped
sp cilinder.jpg
No stamp SP cylinders (needs bore/hone)
$80 shipped
sp cylinder.jpg
#22 BP cylinders (needs bore/hone)
$80 shipped
big pin cylinder.jpg
SP crank. One rod is loose (needs rebuild). Bearings still freely. Can send video of spinning bearings if requested
$100 shipped
crank.jpg
