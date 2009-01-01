Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 900stx hesitation problem #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2006 Location NJ Age 40 Posts 132 99 900stx hesitation problem last year I got a 99 900 stx with a blown motor. I ordered up a sbt replacement for it. installed everything and rebuilt the carbs. on the trailer with the hose hooked up it sounds great and responds to the throttle great.



In the water, it fires up but hesitates off idle. I have to feather the throttle to get the hesitation to stop and start cruising. Every time doesn't matter if its hot or cold. Seems to only get to about 35mph on the dream-o-meter as well but i think thats the old wear ring.





just not sure where to start and what to do. I want to add a primer bulb as it takes forever to start it when cold. do I have a jetting issue? or fuel issue? not sure what variable changes between being on the trailer and being in the water, other than load on the prop.

