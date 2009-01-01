Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New 2018 Kawasaki 15F not sucking water for jet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Michigan Posts 1 New 2018 Kawasaki 15F not sucking water for jet I had a 2004 12F that I loved. I bought this about a month ago thinking it would be the same thing just a little faster. When I goose it from a stop it acts like it's struggling to get water in the pump. Now, I go about 300 lbs if that matters. If I take off slower I can get slowly on a plane and then it runs great once planed out. Yesterday I took my wife and kid out on it. Now that's about 500 lbs of weight. We couldn't get on a plane. It just revved and revved like it couldn't get water. The pump was certainly submerged in water. How does this happen? Or is there a bigger problem?

I am extremely disappointed. My 12F did not have this problem.

Thanks,

