Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Jetski drive shafts - 650SX, ZXI 900/1100 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2001 Location Havabrew, Havascrew, Havasu!! Posts 2,639 Kawasaki Jetski drive shafts - 650SX, ZXI 900/1100 I have 3 good drive shafts from Kawasakis from when I used to part out a lot of ski's. Fresh water shafts with good splines.



I have one 650sx, and 2 zxi900/1100 shafts. To be sure I can measure for you.



$55 shipped each or all 3 for $105 shipped. I'll get some good pictures up today.

PM for reply.

Thanks!

