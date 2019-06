Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2015 Superjet Carb/Tune Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, ca Posts 35 2015 Superjet Carb/Tune Question 2015 Stock Superset w/ No Mods. Newbie to Carb Issues



Ski runs awesome except when initially taking off. Doesn't matter warmed up or cold. If you feather the throttle you can get it to hook up. Feels like a fuel starvation issue maybe blockage.



I understand there is a low and high speed screw and pop-off. Where do i start and is there is simple "try" before diving into the carbs. And is there anyone shop recommendations in So Cal Inland Empire.

