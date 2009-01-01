Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 Sea Doo SP w/ SBN-38 Carb -- Jet/Adjustment Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 10 1989 Sea Doo SP w/ SBN-38 Carb -- Jet/Adjustment Question First, the story...



I've been slowwwwwllly refurbishing my 1989 SP as I'm teaching myself this new hobby -- I re-did the engine a few years ago using an SBT cylinder exchange and gasket/seal kit, and this season I finally got around to dropping the engine in and getting it in the water. Early in the refurb process (not having a clue, at the time, what I was doing) I badly stripped some screws inside the stock BN-38 carb and so I thought "this would be a great time to upgrade to one of the square body carbs that everybody says is so much better"... so I bought a used one (not sure which model year, but it was from a white motor), cleaned it out, and rebuilt it (genuine Mikuni kit). Stock flame arrestor and airbox, etc.



Hooked up to the hose, at about 2000 RPM, I proceeded to try to tune the low-speed screw using a tachometer and adjusting the LS/idle until RPMs stopped rising -- I think I finished at about 1-1/4 or 1-1/2 turns out. HS screw was seated at 0. Seemed fine, so I took it to the dock and it started and idled fine at about 1100-1200 (in the water). Once I sat on it and tried to ride it a bit, however, I had no power, couldn't get it going much above idle... so I thought it was bogging (I think I was wrong, see below). In the interim, you see, I've been trying to continue educating myself... and so it occurred to me that I had no idea what size jets were in the carb... and so I reckoned I had better figure the jetting out before I really screwed something up.



There is a LOT of jetting info at SeaDooSource... but since this was a non-stock carb for this model year, and since the jetting for the 587 single-carb skis changed significantly from time-to-time, I decided to choose jetting for the 1991 SP model year, since I believe this was the last year with the yellow motor (like mine) and the first year with the SBN-38. It seemed most like my set-up and, so, seemed a good place to start.



The "original" carb jetting: HS - 142.5, Pilot - 65, Pop-Off (measured): 22

The "new" jetting: HS - 127.5, Pilot - 75, Pop-Off (measured): 26



So, per SDS, I put in the new jets (127.5/75) and set the LS to 1-1/2 turns and the HS to 1/4 turns and took it back to the lake.



Here's what it was like to ride: starts fine, idles fine, does okay for awhile up to maybe 1/2 throttle (pushing some significant water but not really up on plane) but no top end... and then, after riding it slowly around (gradually testing it, trying to be careful) for maybe 20 minutes it won't even go to 1/2 throttle, just kind of putters out when you squeeze the throttle. So, I think to myself "let's try some primer"... at maybe 3/8 throttle and I get a 1 second hesitation and then GO... tried this several times and got the same thing each time. So I turn the LS out to 1-3/4 and the HS out to 1/2 and (surprise, surprise) everything now seems to work MUCH better.



THEN, after some good riding for 10-15 minutes, a catastrophic steering failure (broken steering cable pivot) necessitated an early end to testing, and I haven't gotten back to the lake yet.



In retrospect, I was probably lean with the "original" jetting and not bogging, as I had originally thought.



So, now, to my questions for the esteemed community:



1. Should I keep the "new" jetting, or return to the "original" jetting, or some other (better) combination? Does your answer change if I said that I was considering putting an AM WestCoast Velocity Stack on it and ditching the stock flame arrestor assembly? Or is that just a silly idea/waste of time?



2. Much of the carb tuning info states that the LS screw is ONLY for "smooth idle" so did I even need to turn it out another 1/4 turn (AKA is that what made the difference)? Can I turn it back to 1-1/2 as long as it idles okay?



3. The GroupK site recommendations say that SBN pop-offs should be 25-35 unless otherwise specified... but the SDS site lists "22-25" as the "correct" pop-off for this jetting combination. My current pop-off is 26 (measured). Should I lower it and, if so, by how much?



4. What do you think about having to go from 1/4 --> 1/2 on the HS screw? If 1/4 is the "stock" setting for this jetting combination, shouldn't 1/4 be enough? Or is this the whole reason that later models went to the 142.5 HS jet w/ 0 turns? 20 points on the HS jet seems like it'd be a bigger difference than 1/4 turn on the HS screw?



In summary, I think my questions illustrate why carb tuning (especially for a non-stock carb) is such a combination of art and science. I THINK that my current jetting and screw adjustment will be close, but now is the time to make changes if y'all see something that I'm missing here... and if a different jetting combination would be better for my ski model year, I'd like to get it "right".



Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules