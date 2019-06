Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Neptune Pipe Set Up Info #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,095 Neptune Pipe Set Up Info I have a friend asking for this. These are great pipes. Attached Images IMG_9940.PNG (604.6 KB, 6 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,095 Re: Neptune Pipe Set Up Info If using this pipe with a ADA head I would go from the pump to the head with only the T that feeds the top of pipe in between. Then the larger 1/2" fitting in the top of the exhaust manifold (used to be the 1/4" fitting feeding the pisser) will go to the water exit that sprays down on the pump. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules