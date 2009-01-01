 Super high compression on a Polaris SL 750
pxctoday

  Today, 07:25 PM #1
    G25racer
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Freeport, Illinois
    Age
    28
    Posts
    3

    Super high compression on a Polaris SL 750

    Hi all,

    I just picked up a 1995 Polaris SL 750 on Friday with a trailer for 200 bucks. I couldn't pass the deal up and the haul itself is in good Shape.
    The seller said it needed a carb rebuild so I plan to do that soon.

    I just got done re-doing all the wires on the unit today and it wants to turn over! Great news for me as I had to re-do most of the wires due to the last person disconnecting them and causing a real mess.
    So now that I am attempting to turn it over with a compression test here are my readings:

    Performed with the fuel switch set to OFF, new pre-charged AGM battery and Wide open throttle.

    Cylinder 1 : 185
    Cylinder 2 :145
    Cylinder 3 : 135

    What on earth could cause such high pressure in cylinder 1?
    Any thoughts or suggestions would be appreciated.
    Last edited by G25racer; Today at 07:26 PM.
  Today, 07:38 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,668

    Re: Super high compression on a Polaris SL 750

    The question COULD be: What might cause such low compression on 2 & 3?

    Stock head? Has it been milled/machined? That much compression difference between the cylinders requires internal inspection.
  Today, 07:41 PM #3
    G25racer
    G25racer is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Freeport, Illinois
    Age
    28
    Posts
    3

    Re: Super high compression on a Polaris SL 750

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    The question COULD be: What might cause such low compression on 2 & 3?

    Stock head? Has it been milled/machined?
    Hi,

    Not to my knowledge. It was my understanding that these units generally run 125 to 150 at stock. ( i could be wrong on that)
    As far as I can tell, everything is stock by the looks of it.

    I suppose a mill / machine could cause higher compression. Off hand is there any other ideas you can think of that would cause this if it were stock?

    I am very new to Jet-Skis and this is the first compression test I've ran, so I was a bit puzzled at the results on this one.

    Thanks!
  Today, 09:44 PM #4
    G25racer
    G25racer is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Freeport, Illinois
    Age
    28
    Posts
    3

    Re: Super high compression on a Polaris SL 750

    Just to update: I got brave and poured mix gas down the cylinders and in the carb to fire it up. Ran it for about 10 - 15 seconds. After that, I re-ran my compression test and got the following:
    Cylinder 1 : 138
    Cylinder 2 - 135
    Cylinder 3 - 128

    Looks like she is good to go. Just need to buy a carb kit. Do y'all recommend a site to get the mikuni kits at?
