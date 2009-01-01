|
Super high compression on a Polaris SL 750
Hi all,
I just picked up a 1995 Polaris SL 750 on Friday with a trailer for 200 bucks. I couldn't pass the deal up and the haul itself is in good Shape.
The seller said it needed a carb rebuild so I plan to do that soon.
I just got done re-doing all the wires on the unit today and it wants to turn over! Great news for me as I had to re-do most of the wires due to the last person disconnecting them and causing a real mess.
So now that I am attempting to turn it over with a compression test here are my readings:
Performed with the fuel switch set to OFF, new pre-charged AGM battery and Wide open throttle.
Cylinder 1 : 185
Cylinder 2 :145
Cylinder 3 : 135
What on earth could cause such high pressure in cylinder 1?
Any thoughts or suggestions would be appreciated.
-
Re: Super high compression on a Polaris SL 750
The question COULD be: What might cause such low compression on 2 & 3?
Stock head? Has it been milled/machined? That much compression difference between the cylinders requires internal inspection.
-
Re: Super high compression on a Polaris SL 750
Hi,
Originally Posted by JonnyX2
The question COULD be: What might cause such low compression on 2 & 3?
Stock head? Has it been milled/machined?
Not to my knowledge. It was my understanding that these units generally run 125 to 150 at stock. ( i could be wrong on that)
As far as I can tell, everything is stock by the looks of it.
I suppose a mill / machine could cause higher compression. Off hand is there any other ideas you can think of that would cause this if it were stock?
I am very new to Jet-Skis and this is the first compression test I've ran, so I was a bit puzzled at the results on this one.
Thanks!
-
Re: Super high compression on a Polaris SL 750
Just to update: I got brave and poured mix gas down the cylinders and in the carb to fire it up. Ran it for about 10 - 15 seconds. After that, I re-ran my compression test and got the following:
Cylinder 1 : 138
Cylinder 2 - 135
Cylinder 3 - 128
Looks like she is good to go. Just need to buy a carb kit. Do y'all recommend a site to get the mikuni kits at?
