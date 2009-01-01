Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Super high compression on a Polaris SL 750 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Freeport, Illinois Age 28 Posts 3 Super high compression on a Polaris SL 750 Hi all,



I just picked up a 1995 Polaris SL 750 on Friday with a trailer for 200 bucks. I couldn't pass the deal up and the haul itself is in good Shape.

The seller said it needed a carb rebuild so I plan to do that soon.



I just got done re-doing all the wires on the unit today and it wants to turn over! Great news for me as I had to re-do most of the wires due to the last person disconnecting them and causing a real mess.

So now that I am attempting to turn it over with a compression test here are my readings:



Performed with the fuel switch set to OFF, new pre-charged AGM battery and Wide open throttle.



Cylinder 1 : 185

Cylinder 2 :145

Cylinder 3 : 135



What on earth could cause such high pressure in cylinder 1?

The question COULD be: What might cause such low compression on 2 & 3?

Stock head? Has it been milled/machined? That much compression difference between the cylinders requires internal inspection.





Not to my knowledge. It was my understanding that these units generally run 125 to 150 at stock. ( i could be wrong on that)



Stock head? Has it been milled/machined?



Not to my knowledge. It was my understanding that these units generally run 125 to 150 at stock. ( i could be wrong on that)

As far as I can tell, everything is stock by the looks of it.



I suppose a mill / machine could cause higher compression. Off hand is there any other ideas you can think of that would cause this if it were stock?



I am very new to Jet-Skis and this is the first compression test I've ran, so I was a bit puzzled at the results on this one.



Just to update: I got brave and poured mix gas down the cylinders and in the carb to fire it up. Ran it for about 10 - 15 seconds. After that, I re-ran my compression test and got the following:

Cylinder 1 : 138

Cylinder 2 - 135

Cylinder 3 - 128



