Throttle shaft leaking There seems to be fuel leaking around the throttle shaft on my sbn44. Has anyone ever seen this before and how do I fix it?





Wsm and Mikuni sells shaft rebuild kits that includes shaft seals.



Interesting. Iím sure itís not an easy task to take the butterfly out







Those screws are a biotch...and then you have to get them in there and get them secured PERMANENTLY so they dont work their way out and trash your motor

dremel the threaded portion or just back them out with a good phillips screwdriver.pull out butterfly and push shaft out.

new shaft and new screws.loctite and pinch the new screws with vise grips once installed.easy..

