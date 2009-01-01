Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 STX 1100 Questions - new here! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Casco MAINE Age 23 Posts 1 97 STX 1100 Questions - new here! Hello everybody! New to the forum and new to jetskis!



Got my first one last weekend, paid $1500 for a 97 STX1100. 84 hours and motor was rebuilt 3 years ago and only 15 hours had been put on it since then....



i have been doing some research as far as issues for these machines.

I have read a lot of MIXED opinions about deleting the oil pump. Are there any signs of failure? I am slightly nervous knowing that it may fail at any time and I most likely wont notice it, and I definitely do not want to throw another motor at it right away.



Should i I just buy the block off kit and get rid of it? Are there really any cons to deleting it? (I am mechanically inclined, just new to the pwc world)



Also, if there are other well known issues with the stx1100s I would appreciate any information. Maintenance information and guidance is also appreciated!



i have had a lot of fun with it already, the only thing it needed was a battery. Only other issue is I hear a chattering sound every once in a while... More so at idle, after some throttle input it goes away.... sometimes no chatter at all.



also fuel gauge/consumption questions...



i noticed that a full tank got me about 50+- miles? Does that sound right? Also, is there actually a reserve tank and would anybody know the capacity?



