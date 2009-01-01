Hi guys I have a vxr pro w/ the 701 motor. I got it as a project last year. When I first got it it would turn over had spark etc. the motor had a broken piston. I have replaced the entire engine, rebuilt the carb, new battery got it all ready to go went to press start button lanyard on and nothing not even a click from the starter. Note I didnt change anything in the Ebox I re used the stator assy that was in the old motor. I checked the main fuse its good. The only thing Im wondering is I had the top hatch off to do a repair at the hinge area. Do those wire harnesses only go one way or could they get crossed up? Any ideas on what could be causing this? Also Im putting in an auto switch bilge pump system & wondering where is a good spot to put the pump hose outlet in the hull. Let me know
Thanks