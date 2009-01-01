Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Leak Down a Test Question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 101 Leak Down a Test Question I have the engine out of the ski (750sx)  just replaced the crank seals. Can I do leak down test without removing the exhaust? Assume no as the air will escape via the exhaust, right? Is there a way to plug the exhaust?



