Help,
drove my waverunner about 45 minutes no problems. Stopped for about 30 minutes and started again it felt heavy. Started sound different so headed for the lift. Hoisted and took the seat off, hull had almost a foot of water in it so pulled the plugs out to drain it. That water was clean but hot as if it came out of the engine cooling system somewhere? Check the oil tank and found water mixed the oil too. Removed the oil and refilled with fresh oil. Run the engine with the garden hose on it and water still started filling the hull. Replaced oil three more times running the engine about a minute to circulate the oil with no garden hose connected.
Any ideas from anyone as to how to fix it? Thanks