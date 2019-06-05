Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: BJP Prize Ski Build - Holy Grail Squarenose - Jet Blast 2020 Wisconsin Dells Freeride #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 50 Posts 7,924 Blog Entries 5 BJP Prize Ski Build - Holy Grail Squarenose - Jet Blast 2020 Wisconsin Dells Freeride Sorry if this sounds like a broken record, but here we go again, Jet Blast 2020 (in the Wisconsin Dells) will be our 9th annual major freeride in a row, so it's time to build another ski to award as a prize in our charity fundraiser that supports the CWCAC (central Wisconsin community action council) Food Pantry & Outreach Organization in the Wisconsin Dells.



For the record, we have now exceeded the $30,000 mark for our total donations raised for the CWCAC. This silly freeride has gone on longer and FAR bigger than I had ever anticipated, and it's all due to our amazingly loyal sponsors and attendees. Yeah, I may be the ringleader of this circus, who also likes to build some skis, but all my energy and enthusiasm comes from those around me. This is a 100% group effort that no single person could create on their own.



Quick refresher of the skis we have awarded so far:

2012 = Kawi 650SX

2013 = Kawi 300SX

2014 = Yami 650 Super Jet

2015 = Yami 701 Super Jet

2016 = Yami 701 62t Waveblaster

2017 = took a year off and Jet-Lift loaded us up with about $3,500 worth of Grand Prizes

2018 = Kawi/Yami JS701 Sleepersaki (1986 JS300 with 61x 701 motor and Kawi 750 140mm pump)

2019 = Yami 650 Wavejammer conversion





It's no secret that I've been a Squarenose enthusiast forever. Been riding them since they were introduced, I used to race Open Vintage on my SNs, and then you have my 2 favorite rec skis, the original Sleeperjet (built in 2010) and Sleeperjet 2.0 (built 3 years later) = both are original graphic turd-looking 1990s with more than a few mods .



I also have a few SNs that nobody has really ever seen, as I never find time to ride them anymore and don't bring them to freerides.



So, I bought this 1995 Squarenose - what many consider the Holy Grail of Squares - a few years ago, a couple states away, but never found time to go get it. Then finally last fall, the seller delivered it to me as a favor. I bought it knowing it has a "no spark" issue, but it's really clean and still has all the upper deck and handlepole OEM graphics intact, so duh, buying it was a no brainer.



Then it sat in my storage garage.



It sat next to my 1994 Squarenose, that I bought 3 years ago and haven't even registered or ridden.



Then I started thinking.



Then Jet Blast 2019 happened (just a few weeks ago), and it was by far one of our best freerides - certainly the best one since the first 2. The attendance was awesome, and the response to the 650 Jammer was awesome - way better than I expected. So as I'm driving home from JB19, it hit me, this 95 SN is going to sit, unridden and unloved, for years and years, unless I do something with it now...so I decided to donate it and make it our JB20 fundraiser ski.



I'll start by posting a few pictures of how it looked upon arrival to me.



20190605_164942.jpg20190605_164930.jpg20190605_165015.jpg



More to the story.

Upon delivery, I found a crack in the tray that needs attention, and some side stress cracks, but it's all good, because our resident BJP fiberglass man and jet plane repairman, Joe B, has generously volunteered to repair the tray and reinforce the sides. He's done work on several of our other fundraiser skis in the past, and all of his work has held up perfectly.



So this past Friday night, my fellow BJP and pal, Kevin M, and I stripped her down completely. The plan here is for Joe to do his work, then Kev and I will reassemble her using all my tricks and improvements that I've created and learned over the years. This Holy Grail SN is going to be 100% sorted and ready to be enjoyed by the lucky winner for years and years to come.



Here are the post-tear-down pictures:



20190621_201330.jpg20190621_200653.jpg20190621_202328.jpg20190621_200640.jpg20190621_200621.jpg20190621_200631.jpg20190621_200625.jpg



What's the plan?

Gather donated parts and perform a meticulous reassembly before this summer is over.

Ride it a bit to prove reliability.

Give it away at JB20 in May of 2020.

Simple.



As you can see, the Holy Grail SN is all stock except for the swirl impeller. Many BJPs will be donating parts, but if you have anything you'd like to add, please let me know.



Stuff we need or would like to have.

Handlepole bushings

Wider bars, throttle, grips

Tubbies (Blowsion Destroyers would be epic )

Pole spring

Beef-It kit

Turf and padding

Bilge pump/bracket/fitting

Intake grate

Ride plate

Any motor mods...



