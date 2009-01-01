|
|
-
Cheap Air Max
Jones-Drew still has to submit retirement paperwork to the league office, but Al Horford Jersey the former UCLA star has no plans to return to the field. He's not straying far from the game, though.Ryan is doing a very good job of stealing the spotlight leading up to a key midseason AFC East showdown between the Bills (4-4) and the Jets (5-3).University spokesman Edward F. Blaguszewski says 600 to 800 students gathered near a courtyard where dormitories are located Sunday Zapatillas Nike Baratas Outlet night. He says there was "a loud, boisterous celebration" with shouting, some water bottles being tossed and a few students climbing trees.Just like old times.He spent part of the offseason working with former major league pitcher and current quarterback guru Tom House, and learned a new scheme under offensive coordinator Greg Olson. But just being in Year 2 has been the biggest difference for the third overall pick in the 2014 draft.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules