Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rebuild or replace drive shaft seal #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2006 Location Atlanta Posts 783 Rebuild or replace drive shaft seal Seal sprung a major leak and almost sank the ski today. Itís leaking from the drive shaft housing. The housing is relatively new. If itís in good condition, are these things worth rebuilding? Or should I just buy a new complete seal?



1993 Kawasaki 750ss. 1993 Kawasaki 750ss xi

