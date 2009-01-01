|
750 flywheel differance 20mm 22mm
I need a small pin one,how do I tell the diff?
Re: 750 flywheel differance 20mm 22mm
650/750/800 fw all the same crank snout diameter. The way to tell the difference between sp and BP is, in the inside of the fw (part the faces the crank seal) it will have a tapered edge.
