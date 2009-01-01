 750 flywheel differance 20mm 22mm
  1. Yesterday, 11:12 PM #1
    jrddillon
    jrddillon is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    WI
    Age
    56
    Posts
    1,303

    750 flywheel differance 20mm 22mm

    I need a small pin one,how do I tell the diff?
  2. Today, 12:04 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,280

    Re: 750 flywheel differance 20mm 22mm

    650/750/800 fw all the same crank snout diameter. The way to tell the difference between sp and BP is, in the inside of the fw (part the faces the crank seal) it will have a tapered edge.
    Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 12:04 AM.
