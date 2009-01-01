Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 flywheel differance 20mm 22mm #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2007 Location WI Age 56 Posts 1,303 750 flywheel differance 20mm 22mm I need a small pin one,how do I tell the diff? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,280 Re: 750 flywheel differance 20mm 22mm 650/750/800 fw all the same crank snout diameter. The way to tell the difference between sp and BP is, in the inside of the fw (part the faces the crank seal) it will have a tapered edge. Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 12:04 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

