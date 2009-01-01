Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 Sea Doo running problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Texas Age 23 Posts 1 94 Sea Doo running problem Okay so I'm new to PWC's and I bought a 94 gtx with the dual mikuni carbs that had been sitting for a while. I've been tinkering with it and rebuilt the carbs changed fuel lines new plugs clipped the wires and rebuilt the jet pump. Now when I get it in the water it runs great for 10-15 minutes sputters and dies. I can get it to start back up instantly by choking it and it runs for about 30 seconds before it dies again. It always happens like this too. I put it in the water and it runs great for a bit then dies. The plugs look good after it dies,nice dry dark golden color. I have no idea what to even look at. Any help is greatly appreciated, Thanks! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 26 Re: 94 Sea Doo running problem check for air leak in fuel line. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests) bills86e, Cliff, Old man rookie Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

