 94 Sea Doo running problem
    94 Sea Doo running problem

    Okay so I'm new to PWC's and I bought a 94 gtx with the dual mikuni carbs that had been sitting for a while. I've been tinkering with it and rebuilt the carbs changed fuel lines new plugs clipped the wires and rebuilt the jet pump. Now when I get it in the water it runs great for 10-15 minutes sputters and dies. I can get it to start back up instantly by choking it and it runs for about 30 seconds before it dies again. It always happens like this too. I put it in the water and it runs great for a bit then dies. The plugs look good after it dies,nice dry dark golden color. I have no idea what to even look at. Any help is greatly appreciated, Thanks!
    Re: 94 Sea Doo running problem

    check for air leak in fuel line.
