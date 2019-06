Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki Conversion Ski 550/750 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2010 Location NC Posts 341 Kawasaki Conversion Ski 550/750 Going to try and sell my ski, I havent had time to ride it in years and would like someone to enjoy it. Its a 1991 550sx with a 750 small pin engine. Its got tons of mods, I tore the ski down to nothing and rebuilt it from the ground up. Tons of small custom upgrades. I'll do a compression test and post pics of that. I'd like to get $2750 with a single shorelander trailer. Im located in NC. Let me know if you have any interest.photo(2).JPGIMG_0238.jpg1.jpgside.jpg 1988 Kawasaki X2

1989 kawasaki 650sx '97 750 big pin conversion

1991 Kawasaki 550SX '95 750ss conversion

finger throttle

oversize gas tank

wiseco pistons

hydroturf everywhere

everything power coated

high flow water box custom welded and routed exhaust out the back

bilge pump with switch

new impeller

all new hoses and mounts

im sure im forgetting tons of stuff but you get the idea

