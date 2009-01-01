Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: HX, pump/engine/PTO binding issue #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Apple Valley Age 33 Posts 456 HX, pump/engine/PTO binding issue Hi all,



I don't **** around much with seadoos, but have worked on them a bit in the past. I'm replacing the wear ring, pump seal and carbon seal on a HX, upon reassembly, something is binding and not allowing me to spin the engine over by hand (plugs out). The needle bearing and washer are NOT pinched in the pump, it spins free. The engine spins free with the pump snugged up, but as soon as I thighten it down it binds and I can barely spin over the engine with my hand. If I loosen the bottom two pump bolts up, I can spin it. So, what can be binding? Can I shim the bottom pump bolts on a seadoo like you can shim a Yami or Kawi?



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,550 Re: HX, pump/engine/PTO binding issue The wearring is binding once you tighten down the pump because the pump is plastic & distorting.



Loosen pump bolts slighlty start ski & tighten each bolt a little at a time while its running,plastic may spit out. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Apple Valley Age 33 Posts 456 Re: HX, pump/engine/PTO binding issue Nifty, I'll give it a try, don't have that issue with my Yami pumps haha

