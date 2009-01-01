|
HX, pump/engine/PTO binding issue
Hi all,
I don't **** around much with seadoos, but have worked on them a bit in the past. I'm replacing the wear ring, pump seal and carbon seal on a HX, upon reassembly, something is binding and not allowing me to spin the engine over by hand (plugs out). The needle bearing and washer are NOT pinched in the pump, it spins free. The engine spins free with the pump snugged up, but as soon as I thighten it down it binds and I can barely spin over the engine with my hand. If I loosen the bottom two pump bolts up, I can spin it. So, what can be binding? Can I shim the bottom pump bolts on a seadoo like you can shim a Yami or Kawi?
Thanks
Re: HX, pump/engine/PTO binding issue
The wearring is binding once you tighten down the pump because the pump is plastic & distorting.
Loosen pump bolts slighlly start ski & tighten each bolt a little at a time while its running,plastic may spit out.
Re: HX, pump/engine/PTO binding issue
Nifty, I'll give it a try, don't have that issue with my Yami pumps haha
