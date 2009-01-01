Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha VX - Compression - Valves #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Georgia Age 53 Posts 1 Yamaha VX - Compression - Valves Hope all are well.

Got the 2010 VX out of storage this year and had a bit of an issue with starting/idle. Tried the normal things and have ignition and fuel. Replaced plugs, resistance checked coils, removed and tested/cleaned injectors, among others, you know the normal things. Realized I was dealing with a little deeper issue I moved to compression testing. Happy camper when I see 190 psi on the first three. When I get to the last and final cylinder - 0 psi!!

From here, I know I at least have one or more open stuck valves, and possibly some dreaded valve damage.

If anyone has some guidance from here on these engines, I would be much obliged.

I studied the forums and see where at least one advised that it's not quite time to pull the engine, instead one suggested that removing the valve cover, some had used an undivulged method of unsticking valves.

Have a good knowledge base on rebuilds and have removed some heads for rebuild, no problem. Just looking to see what guidance y'all might offer first on these OHC motors with this issue. I have access to the shop manual. Thank you! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules