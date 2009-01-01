Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JamesFluex is a douche #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,515 JamesFluex is a douche I know he's a douche it ain't hard to see

look at all these damn ads its just like TV

jerseys and backpacks and macbooks galore

this JamesFluex is a a PWC Today selling *****

just like flies you kill them off by swatting

why is he wants to come here squatting

douche doesn't even on a watercraft I'll bet

why the hell is he here , banned is what he will get

it won't matter because a new screen name will appear

and behind it ads for all things ridiculous and queer

like playing whack-a-mole but with screen names and threads

whats wrong with these people are they screwed up in the head

and so I now end this little ditty I that I wrote

I hope JamesFluex gets rammed by a goat ! Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool ! #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,622 Re: JamesFluex is a douche Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules