 JamesFluex is a douche
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:26 AM #1
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,515

    JamesFluex is a douche

    I know he's a douche it ain't hard to see
    look at all these damn ads its just like TV
    jerseys and backpacks and macbooks galore
    this JamesFluex is a a PWC Today selling *****
    just like flies you kill them off by swatting
    why is he wants to come here squatting
    douche doesn't even on a watercraft I'll bet
    why the hell is he here , banned is what he will get
    it won't matter because a new screen name will appear
    and behind it ads for all things ridiculous and queer
    like playing whack-a-mole but with screen names and threads
    whats wrong with these people are they screwed up in the head
    and so I now end this little ditty I that I wrote
    I hope JamesFluex gets rammed by a goat !
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:42 AM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,622

    Re: JamesFluex is a douche

    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 