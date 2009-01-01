 What to look for when buying 92 750SX?
  1. Today, 08:37 PM #1
    TROL
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Mesa, Az
    Posts
    2

    What to look for when buying 92 750SX?

    I'm looking at a used stock 92 750SX that I'm considering buying. Are there any key things I should be looking for when inspecting a used ski? Compression is 150/150. Seller is asking $2200. Is this a good price? NADA list it at $1100. Thanks!
  2. Today, 08:56 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,600

    Re: What to look for when buying 92 750SX?

    NOT a good price for a 750SX IMO. Take a flashlight, look inside the inspection hole on the front cover, looking for signs of rust or foreign crap on the flywheel. Check the bottom of the hull for any damage. Look up inside the pump tunnel and check the condition of the impeller and intake grate. Bring your own compression gauge.
Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

