I'm looking at a used stock 92 750SX that I'm considering buying. Are there any key things I should be looking for when inspecting a used ski? Compression is 150/150. Seller is asking $2200. Is this a good price? NADA list it at $1100. Thanks!

NOT a good price for a 750SX IMO. Take a flashlight, look inside the inspection hole on the front cover, looking for signs of rust or foreign crap on the flywheel. Check the bottom of the hull for any damage. Look up inside the pump tunnel and check the condition of the impeller and intake grate. Bring your own compression gauge.

