|
|
-
What to look for when buying 92 750SX?
I'm looking at a used stock 92 750SX that I'm considering buying. Are there any key things I should be looking for when inspecting a used ski? Compression is 150/150. Seller is asking $2200. Is this a good price? NADA list it at $1100. Thanks!
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: What to look for when buying 92 750SX?
NOT a good price for a 750SX IMO. Take a flashlight, look inside the inspection hole on the front cover, looking for signs of rust or foreign crap on the flywheel. Check the bottom of the hull for any damage. Look up inside the pump tunnel and check the condition of the impeller and intake grate. Bring your own compression gauge.
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules