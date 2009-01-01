|
550 SX and JS 440 Both 1990 Plus Parts
440 all original, Like new, Less than 40 hours
550 SX slightly modified. Aftermarket Pipe, Ride plate, New Pads,
Four Spare Engines, Carbs, New Carb Kits, 550 Pump, CDI Units that work, K & N Filters, Complete Exhausts, Intake Manifolds, Drive Shafts, New Pistons still in box, Gas tanks complete, New Crank Seals, Gasket Sets, and many other parts to numerous to mention. Trailer and Covers
Selling out complete collection.....Make Offer Central Florida Winter Haven Area. Can send pictures. Also have Shop Manuals and Original Manuals
