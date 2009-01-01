 550 SX and JS 440 Both 1990 Plus Parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:55 PM #1
    John P
    John P is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    6

    550 SX and JS 440 Both 1990 Plus Parts

    440 all original, Like new, Less than 40 hours
    550 SX slightly modified. Aftermarket Pipe, Ride plate, New Pads,
    Four Spare Engines, Carbs, New Carb Kits, 550 Pump, CDI Units that work, K & N Filters, Complete Exhausts, Intake Manifolds, Drive Shafts, New Pistons still in box, Gas tanks complete, New Crank Seals, Gasket Sets, and many other parts to numerous to mention. Trailer and Covers
    Selling out complete collection.....Make Offer Central Florida Winter Haven Area. Can send pictures. Also have Shop Manuals and Original Manuals
    Last edited by John P; Today at 01:57 PM. Reason: Moe Information
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. jetskidude

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 