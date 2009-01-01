I just bought a used 2004 Yamaha waverunner. Seemed to b running fine. Then my daughter who didnt seem to know any better said Temp kept blinking on display and beeped for awhile. She didnt think much about it and kept driving it around (as crazy as that sounds). She said it never lost power. Then when I got it on land and tried starting it up, it immediately started beeping and temp blinked on display, so I shut it down. Saw some water coming out of front hole but wasnt sure if there should have been more. Was surprised that it was beeping so fast because it had to have cooled down by the. I waited a day before going back to try it again and then when I tried starting it again I didnt get anything out of it other than a very very faint solid beep type sound somewhere down in engine and nothing on display. I pushed the menu button and got 4 or 5 dashed lines on screen for a few seconds and then it said error and disappeared. I took battery out and charged it, but nothing different. Looked up through impeller area and there was nothing clogging it. Wonder if I have 2 separate issues. Maybe a bad sensor? Maybe a clog inside cooling system? Any ideas??? Thanks!