Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: No power and a few dashes on display #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Long Island Age 50 Posts 1 No power and a few dashes on display I just bought a used 2004 Yamaha waverunner. Seemed to b running fine. Then my daughter who didnt seem to know any better said Temp kept blinking on display and beeped for awhile. She didnt think much about it and kept driving it around (as crazy as that sounds). She said it never lost power. Then when I got it on land and tried starting it up, it immediately started beeping and temp blinked on display, so I shut it down. Saw some water coming out of front hole but wasnt sure if there should have been more. Was surprised that it was beeping so fast because it had to have cooled down by the. I waited a day before going back to try it again and then when I tried starting it again I didnt get anything out of it other than a very very faint solid beep type sound somewhere down in engine and nothing on display. I pushed the menu button and got 4 or 5 dashed lines on screen for a few seconds and then it said error and disappeared. I took battery out and charged it, but nothing different. Looked up through impeller area and there was nothing clogging it. Wonder if I have 2 separate issues. Maybe a bad sensor? Maybe a clog inside cooling system? Any ideas??? Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules