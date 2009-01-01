Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: First stand-up for 16yr old son #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 1 First stand-up for 16yr old son I'm getting back in to stand-up jet skiing and have a few questions. I grew up riding a Kawasaki 550SX and now want to get back into it and get a ski for my 16yr son and probably a SJ for myself. Looking at used skis and found a 94 550 and a 92 750SX. Both bone stock. When I was riding the 550 I was always wanting more power/speed. For my son's first ski would the 750SX be a better option? Thanks! Can't wait to get back on a ski. #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,353 Re: First stand-up for 16yr old son i got my 14 year old daughter started on a 750.... she said it's super easy to ride. start him off knee riding first. the powerband on a 750 is easier compared to and 800. and believe me, he will catch the speed bug. Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 09:46 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) TROL Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

