|
|
-
First stand-up for 16yr old son
I'm getting back in to stand-up jet skiing and have a few questions. I grew up riding a Kawasaki 550SX and now want to get back into it and get a ski for my 16yr son and probably a SJ for myself. Looking at used skis and found a 94 550 and a 92 750SX. Both bone stock. When I was riding the 550 I was always wanting more power/speed. For my son's first ski would the 750SX be a better option? Thanks! Can't wait to get back on a ski.
-
Top Dog
Re: First stand-up for 16yr old son
i got my 14 year old daughter started on a 750.... she said it's super easy to ride. start him off knee riding first. the powerband on a 750 is easier compared to and 800. and believe me, he will catch the speed bug.
Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 09:46 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- TROL
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules