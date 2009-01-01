 First stand-up for 16yr old son
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:01 AM #1
    TROL
    TROL is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Mesa, Az
    Posts
    1

    First stand-up for 16yr old son

    I'm getting back in to stand-up jet skiing and have a few questions. I grew up riding a Kawasaki 550SX and now want to get back into it and get a ski for my 16yr son and probably a SJ for myself. Looking at used skis and found a 94 550 and a 92 750SX. Both bone stock. When I was riding the 550 I was always wanting more power/speed. For my son's first ski would the 750SX be a better option? Thanks! Can't wait to get back on a ski.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:38 AM #2
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is online now
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,353

    Re: First stand-up for 16yr old son

    i got my 14 year old daughter started on a 750.... she said it's super easy to ride. start him off knee riding first. the powerband on a 750 is easier compared to and 800. and believe me, he will catch the speed bug.
    Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 09:46 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. TROL

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 