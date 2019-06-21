Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 piston port 175.00$ plus shipping #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Hazel SD Age 43 Posts 110 550 piston port 175.00$ plus shipping 550 standard bore, ported, milled head, 170psi, one piston scored. Lightly scuffed the bore. Everything is there except the carb and the drive coupler. The cylinder is only 3 years old so low hours. This engine ran very well pulled good for a 550. It was a 440. So it has the better 440 crank, i bored the cases to accept the 550 cylinder. 1 new piston and this engine would be golden again. I swapped to a 750 engine so i lost interest in this.





