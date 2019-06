Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dual sbn 46 mm carbs, 750sx 800sxr 750sxi #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2012 Location turlock,ca Age 31 Posts 788 Dual sbn 46 mm carbs, 750sx 800sxr 750sxi I have a set of 46 mm carbs for sale, would recommend jetting for your application and installing all fresh gaskets so there’s no questioning internals. Uppers of carb look as if last owner made a bracket to hold carbs together then took a die grinder and clearanced, not the best job but doesn’t effect performance comes with reeds, manifold, adapters, carbs, flame arrestors, basically everything in the photos except for engine



asking $375 shipped in the usa



pm me or find me on Facebook bkrides1 Attached Images 82B4AD2C-9C20-4488-BA5A-92D9C97CF06C.jpeg (3.10 MB, 10 views)

82B4AD2C-9C20-4488-BA5A-92D9C97CF06C.jpeg (3.10 MB, 10 views) 296A2C9E-93F8-4E30-8850-8FF2BA395D0C.jpeg (3.31 MB, 8 views)

296A2C9E-93F8-4E30-8850-8FF2BA395D0C.jpeg (3.31 MB, 8 views) 8E84B1A9-F40E-4F86-8D50-C56608CDAC89.jpeg (3.06 MB, 9 views)

8E84B1A9-F40E-4F86-8D50-C56608CDAC89.jpeg (3.06 MB, 9 views) 69FBE97B-2965-4D78-A056-D407A31E2F92.jpeg (2.86 MB, 8 views)

69FBE97B-2965-4D78-A056-D407A31E2F92.jpeg (2.86 MB, 8 views) 795AB495-FB94-4739-97FC-872D4851C560.jpeg (2.76 MB, 8 views)

795AB495-FB94-4739-97FC-872D4851C560.jpeg (2.76 MB, 8 views) 8035D1A8-832E-4A06-89E9-51175438DED8.jpeg (2.49 MB, 8 views) Life is better on a aquabot #2 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2012 Location turlock,ca Age 31 Posts 788 Re: Dual sbn 46 mm carbs, 750sx 800sxr 750sxi Sold Life is better on a aquabot Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules