Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Electrical Problem - NO start #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2010 Location NC Posts 338 Electrical Problem - NO start I need some assistance, I have a 550sx with a 750 small pin engine conversion ski I have not ridden in a few years. I put a new battery in it and when I press the start button im getting nothing. It wont turn over or anything. Just wanted to get your input on how to troubleshoot it, Im gonna tear into it this weekend, and just look for obvious stuff, but does anyone know how to trouble shoot the electrical box or where to trace the voltage? thanks 1988 Kawasaki X2

Start with the stop/start switches. At the ebox, verify whether or not you are getting power to the starter solenoid when you press the start button.

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)

