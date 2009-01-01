 550 SX and JS 440 both 1990 For Sale plus Parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 04:21 PM #1
    John P
    John P is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    2

    550 SX and JS 440 both 1990 For Sale plus Parts

    JS 440 all original like new, less that 40 hours.
    550 SX slightly modified, Aftermarket Pipe, Ride Plate , New Ride Pads.
    Four spare engines and hundreds of spare parts including Carbs, New Carb Kits, K & N Filters, Complete Exhausts Intake Manifolds, CDI Units that work, Gas Tanks Complete, New Pistons still in box, New Cranks Seals, Gaskets sets, 550 Pump, Dive Shafts (2), Complete Ride Pole, Shop Manuals and Original Manuals and many more parts to numerous to list. Trailer and Covers. Selling out complete collection...Make Offer.
    Central Florida Pictures available. Trailer and Covers Included
    Last edited by John P; Today at 04:23 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. jetskichad

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 