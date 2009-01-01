 96 wave blaster2 gets fuel to andin fuel filter but not to carb
  hagedorn45
    hagedorn45
    hagedorn45 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    1
    Blog Entries
    1

    96 wave blaster2 gets fuel to andin fuel filter but not to carb

    96 waveblaster 2 gets fuel to and into fuel filter but note to carb. priming will get in running but that last couple seconds
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,541

    Re: 96 wave blaster2 gets fuel to andin fuel filter but not to carb

    When was the last time the carbs were rebuilt/cleaned ??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
