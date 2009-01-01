|
96 wave blaster2 gets fuel to andin fuel filter but not to carb
96 waveblaster 2 gets fuel to and into fuel filter but note to carb. priming will get in running but that last couple seconds
Re: 96 wave blaster2 gets fuel to andin fuel filter but not to carb
When was the last time the carbs were rebuilt/cleaned ??
