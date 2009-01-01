Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Calling Matt and Mandriva, jetting spec? #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,798 Calling Matt and Mandriva, jetting spec? Current set up

r&d f/a, Spx water box, 180psi, runs awesome 6850-6900rpm(tiny tach)

new set up adds

rossier, microtouch ecwi, tru 40mm carbs w primers



so, where do y’all think to start on jetting for the modified carbs, my guess is a lil lower pop off and lil bigger jets or maybe a turn or so.



Also I have a RFI pimp and impeller to test and a slimline 17/25 since they are here. Last edited by Benflynn; Today at 05:01 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,092 Re: Calling Matt and Mandriva, jetting spec? I'd go with 2.0 needle & seats with a pop off at 20ish, 75 lows, 145 highs. Let rpm determine where you turn your high speed needles. Start at 1 turn then open 1/2 to see if rpm goes up or down. Like Mr. Bill said give 50 rpm back. After achieving peek rpm crack the highs open a little make sure your on the rich side of the edge.



With water injection on the Rossier pipe you can probably get away with a 100 jet under the 1/2 fitting, maybe even less if you want to push it.

