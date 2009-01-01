Thread: X-2 parts links

 X-2 parts links
X-2 parts links

    aggrovated
    X-2 parts links

    I was recently asked about sources for x-2 parts, so...

    To start with, there's this one for all oem parts:
    impex-jp.com
    (need to sign up for prices)

    Then there are the aftermarket parts for upgrades (need google translate for these):
    craftsmans.jp
    racingmotoine
    hotproducts jp
    primary-japan
    speedmagic.co.jp
    www.jetwave.co.jp/
    unlimited-pwc
    Most Japanese sites don't allow international orders, so Hiro Ardath (look him up) is a bi-lingual sales rep for Jetwave and can get most japanese aftermarket parts at reasonable prices and usually fast also.

    Then there are the english friendly sites for crossover parts from sxr (for gen2 X-2's):
    sx-r.com
    raddudes
    tbmracing.com
    blowsion.com
    worx.com.au
    c57racing

    of course, others come and go through the years, and there a lot more links...but these are the best ones to get started with imo!

    and please....post more links so we can all enjoy our x-2's in the best possible way. Thanks!
