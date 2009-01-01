Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X-2 parts links #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,333 X-2 parts links I was recently asked about sources for x-2 parts, so...



To start with, there's this one for all oem parts:

impex-jp.com

(need to sign up for prices)



Then there are the aftermarket parts for upgrades (need google translate for these):

craftsmans.jp

racingmotoine

hotproducts jp

primary-japan

speedmagic.co.jp

www.jetwave.co.jp/

unlimited-pwc

Most Japanese sites don't allow international orders, so Hiro Ardath (look him up) is a bi-lingual sales rep for Jetwave and can get most japanese aftermarket parts at reasonable prices and usually fast also.



Then there are the english friendly sites for crossover parts from sxr (for gen2 X-2's):

sx-r.com

raddudes

tbmracing.com

blowsion.com

worx.com.au

c57racing



of course, others come and go through the years, and there a lot more links...but these are the best ones to get started with imo!



and please....post more links so we can all enjoy our x-2's in the best possible way. Thanks!



