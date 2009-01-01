 WTB: MINT 650sx/X2 Coffman Exhaust
  1. Today, 12:35 PM #1
    PwcRyan
    WTB: MINT 650sx/X2 Coffman Exhaust

    Looking for a complete 650sx/X2 Coffman exhaust in excellent shape. Looking for everything from the manifold to the stinger if you have it.
  2. Today, 01:54 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: WTB: MINT 650sx/X2 Coffman Exhaust

    Decent one on ebay now. No mani and kinda pricey
  3. Today, 03:00 PM #3
    PwcRyan
    Re: WTB: MINT 650sx/X2 Coffman Exhaust

    Decent one on ebay now. No mani and kinda pricey
    Yeah that's why I'm here HAHA. Figured it was worth a try.
