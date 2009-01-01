Thread: Sc engine swap

|
Sc engine swap
Wanting to put a 750 into an SC. Do they bolt right up or do you need and adapter plate? Can u use the 650 electrical? What carb setup is the best? What exhaust mods need to be done? Or any odds and ends you might need to do?
Re: Sc engine swap
Drops right in. Need to use 650 exhaust mani on 750. Exhaust systme design is identical to the 750 ssxi. Can use 650 electric if yor drill and tap the cases for the 650 stator. Dual carbs will fit , but not with the 750 stock airbox.
