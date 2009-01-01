Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sc engine swap #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location red bluff Age 46 Posts 260 Sc engine swap Wanting to put a 750 into an SC. Do they bolt right up or do you need and adapter plate? Can u use the 650 electrical? What carb setup is the best? What exhaust mods need to be done? Or any odds and ends you might need to do? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,269 Re: Sc engine swap Drops right in. Need to use 650 exhaust mani on 750. Exhaust systme design is identical to the 750 ssxi. Can use 650 electric if yor drill and tap the cases for the 650 stator. Dual carbs will fit , but not with the 750 stock airbox. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules