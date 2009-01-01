Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB R&D Afterburner pump cone or TBM PUMP CONE #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Michigan Age 27 Posts 32 Blog Entries 3 WTB R&D Afterburner pump cone or TBM PUMP CONE WTB an big hub pump cone #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location napa ca Age 60 Posts 166 Re: WTB R&D Afterburner pump cone or TBM PUMP CONE New or used ..........R+D has pull out no competition for TBM and TBM pump stuffer has jumped up in price. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Michigan Age 27 Posts 32 Blog Entries 3 Re: WTB R&D Afterburner pump cone or TBM PUMP CONE Preferably used because I have notice they have went way up in price. Starting to wonder if it would be better to swap a different pump in... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

