 WTB R&D Afterburner pump cone or TBM PUMP CONE
  Today, 10:19 PM #1
    Jakeevans420
    WTB R&D Afterburner pump cone or TBM PUMP CONE

    WTB an big hub pump cone
  Today, 11:09 PM #2
    jetski2004
    Re: WTB R&D Afterburner pump cone or TBM PUMP CONE

    New or used ..........R+D has pull out no competition for TBM and TBM pump stuffer has jumped up in price.
  Today, 11:15 PM #3
    Jakeevans420
    Re: WTB R&D Afterburner pump cone or TBM PUMP CONE

    Preferably used because I have notice they have went way up in price. Starting to wonder if it would be better to swap a different pump in...
