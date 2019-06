Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Barracuda troubles #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location United States Posts 25 Barracuda troubles So my Barracuda comes off the trailer like a rocket. Runs great for 5 minutes, immediately up on plane. Then starts sputtering and falls on it's face. It doesn't die but will barely make it back to shore. It doesn't feel hot and the engine compartment seems clean & free of exhaust. Any ideas? Still new to pwc but fairly capable mechanic. Oh & it's still firing on both cylinders. Thanks for any help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

