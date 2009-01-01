 Yamaha VX 110 weqar ring replacement... can I remove the stainless and put in liner?
  Today, 07:50 PM #1
    cleetus
    Yamaha VX 110 weqar ring replacement... can I remove the stainless and put in liner?

    Just put a new prop in the vx110, and or coarse its binding on the stainless liner..

    I bought a new plastic liner but its not like the seadoo pump, can I remove the stainless liner and replace with plastic or do I need to goto an aftermarket wear ring and liner?

    Could I machine out the stock and use a liner? My friend works at a machine shop..
  Today, 09:26 PM #2
    Dave in DE
    Re: Yamaha VX 110 weqar ring replacement... can I remove the stainless and put in lin

    My suggestion would be to go to eBay and find a good used factory wear ring. Go to Babbittsonline look up your ring part number and search as "Yamaha and then the part number" you should find several good used and new. I've found the cheap replacement plastic rings just don't hold up or work well. Requiring frequent replacement.
  Today, 09:27 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Yamaha VX 110 weqar ring replacement... can I remove the stainless and put in lin

    The housing is pretty cheap...

    Brand new OEM $122
