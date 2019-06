Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha 144 long pump bolt #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location NorCal Age 31 Posts 202 Yamaha 144 long pump bolt Looking for one long pump bolt.for a 144 Yamaha pump.it is one of the 4 bolts that hold everything together. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location medina, Ohio Age 50 Posts 349 Re: Yamaha 144 long pump bolt measure what you have. i can match it. free. dogs are my favorite people Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

